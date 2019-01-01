JANESVILLE
An unseasonably warm December was a welcome respite for many Janesville-area residents following a cold November that prematurely killed fall.
But mild temperatures have altered the schedules for some businesses and activities that rely on the winter cold.
At a time when the weather should have fully transitioned to a new season, Janesville had a negligible difference in average high temperatures between November and December this past year.
Gazette weather records, which date to 1948, show Janesville normally has a 14-degree drop in the average high temperature between the final two months of the year. It was less than 2 degrees in 2018.
Put another way: Janesville had two days with above average temperatures in November and 19 such days in December, according to Gazette weather records.
The weather has delayed routine work at Beloit Septic Service. It’s compounded the effects of consistent, undesirable rainfall in late summer and early fall, owner Dennis Leppla said.
Wisconsin requires homes with septic tanks to get cleaned once every three years. Leppla has postponed some of these inspection appointments since summer because rainy weather made the ground too wet for his truck, he said.
He can access some homes’ septic pumps from the street. But for those with tanks in the backyard, he delays three-year maintenance work because his truck would leave deep ruts in the lawn, some of which look like golf courses, he said.
“This year with all this rain, it never really dried up. Now, we aren’t getting any cold weather. If it doesn’t dry, we have to wait till it freezes, Leppla said. “You bring in a truck that’s empty so it’s as light as possible, but when you fill it up with 1,000 gallons, you’re going to be leaving ruts in the yard.”
He emphasized the delayed appointments are only for routine maintenance, not for emergency repairs. Rock County is usually flexible with extending deadlines for three-year checkups, he said.
For fishermen itching to get out on the ice, Janesville is stuck in limbo. The ice is too thin to ice fish but too thick to get a boat into the water, Gazette outdoors columnist Ted Peck said.
Peck, who does not personally ice fish, said he would recommend going north of Eau Claire to ice fish to increase safety. Or fishermen could drive south to central Illinois and have no problem fishing on open water.
But in Janesville? It’s not happening right now.
While some area ponds or lakes might look safe, they might only be sufficiently frozen in the center. The shoreline might be open water or ice too thin to walk on, Peck said.
For those who don’t fish but are yearning for some winter recreation, the Lake Geneva ice castles will be opening soon. But the rain and warmth has continued to set back the build, site manager Jesse Stone said.
Crews have crafted a solid foundation but need several days of sustained cold—and no rain—to finish constructing the castles. It was still difficult to tell when the castles would open to the public, he said.
“As soon as Mother Nature is ready, we’ll be ready.”
