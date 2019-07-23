Registration for the Clean Sweep hazardous waste drop off for businesses closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, according to a Rock County Land Conservation Department news release.

Rock County businesses or organizations that produce up to 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month are eligible to participate.

Participating businesses must pay for disposal costs. Businesses using a Rock County drop-off can save almost 50% off disposal costs, according to the release.

A free, no-obligation quote is also available. Visit www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep.

The Rock County Business Clean Sweep will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in Janesville.

For more information, call 608-754-6617 ext. 4758, email anne.miller@co.rock.wi.us with subject “Clean Sweep” or visit the Rock County Clean Sweep website above.