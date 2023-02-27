MILTON — A week after it sent a letter to families about having too few bus drivers to take students to athletic contents and other activities, the Milton School District is buying an SUV to help ease its transportation burden.
The district is buying a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban. It will replace a 2010 Suburban that had become unreliable enough that the district wasn’t taking students outside the immediate Milton area in it.
“We’ve lost confidence in taking that out of town. We don’t want to have students get stranded,” Superintendent Rich Dahman said.
The purchase was a part of a $1.1 million capital maintenance plan for 2023-24, approved by the school board Monday night.
Several items in the plan replace 30, 40 and even 60-year-old amenities in school buildings.
At East Elementary, about $74,000 will be spent to replace the original gym floor, installed in 1958.
At West Elementary, about $98,000 will be spent to replace hallway flooring that was installed in 1966 and 1989, and in one classroom.
An exterior high school door, installed in 1964, will be replaced at a cost of about $18,000. Digital controls to doors will be installed to the 1994 and 1999 additions for about $95,000. And cooling coils will be replaced for about $98,000.
At the middle school, two boilers will be replaced using one-time federal funds, at a cost of about $238,000. The boilers were installed in 1979. Installing more efficient boilers will save an estimated $10,000 per year, district officials say. Hallway fire doors will also be replaced for about $8,400.
The Consolidated Elementary School roof will also be replaced for about $186,000. That was originally slated to be done in 2025-26. Schmatz did not specifically say why that maintenance was expedited other than its condition was determined to have a “high amount of repairs to be done” immediately.
And epoxy flooring for the bathrooms, kitchens and concessions at Schilberg and Central parks will be installed for about $24,00. The district will add playground equipment at Schilberg at a cost of about $46,000.
And about $82,000 will be spent on replacing exterior gym doors and other repairs at Northside Intermediate.
