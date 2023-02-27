MILTON — A week after it sent a letter to families about having too few bus drivers to take students to athletic contents and other activities, the Milton School District is buying an SUV to help ease its transportation burden.

The district is buying a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban. It will replace a 2010 Suburban that had become unreliable enough that the district wasn’t taking students outside the immediate Milton area in it.

