JANESVILLE
Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes and Fire Marshal Sue North have lifted the burn ban for towns in the Janesville Fire Department's response area, according to a city news release.
The city of Janesville remains under a burn ban, according to the release.
The state Department of Natural Resources earlier suspended all burning permits in the state. Rhodes said lifting the burn ban for the towns will allow them to perform controlled burns, including prairie burns. Such burns are prohibited within Janesville city limits.
Property owners who are planning controlled burns should inform the Rock County Communications Center in advance by calling 608-757-2244.
For more information, call Fire Marshal Sue North at 608-373-3431.