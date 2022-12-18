01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

JANESVILLE -- Janesville police say burglars gained entry to a Best Buy store early Sunday after ramming an overhead bay door with a car and creating an opening wide enough to squeeze through. 

According to a release, Janesville police were dispatched to a burglary alarm at 4:35 a.m. at Best Buy, 2850 Deerfield Drive, in Janesville. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you