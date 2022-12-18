top story Burglars ram open Janesville Best Buy overhead door, steal merchandise By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 18, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE -- Janesville police say burglars gained entry to a Best Buy store early Sunday after ramming an overhead bay door with a car and creating an opening wide enough to squeeze through. According to a release, Janesville police were dispatched to a burglary alarm at 4:35 a.m. at Best Buy, 2850 Deerfield Drive, in Janesville. Officers found evidence of forced entry but found no suspects inside the store.Suspects took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in their vehicle. Sgt. Glen Hageman said the store is compiling a list of merchandise stolen.Police also said they are collecting physical evidence and reviewing surveillance video.Police said the vehicle involved is a gray 2022 Ford Edge SUV with a Georgia license plate number CTQ9384. Individuals who see this vehicle should not approach it and should contact law enforcement. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 608-755-3100. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Police Best Buy Burglary Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man arrested for drugs, weapons, OWI after hitting fire hydrant in Janesville Annual Bags of Hope event raises $45,000, feeds hundreds of Janesville families and seniors Mediation and restoration: Janesville area events mark winter solstice Janesville police investigating shots fired incident near McKinley and Jackson Janesville police and fire: Two dead in blaze at west side mobile home park Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Dec. 16, 2022 Public record for Dec. 15, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022 Public record for Dec. 13, 2022 Public record for Dec. 9, 2022 Public record for Dec. 8, 2022 Public record for Dec. 7, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 5, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022 Public Record Nov. 30, 2022