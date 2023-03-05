JANESVILLE — Chad Hopkins brought his three young boys to Uptown Janesville on Saturday for a round of mini golf.

Like many families who attended Saturday’s Museum on Wheels event at the indoor mall on Milton Avenue, put on by the group planning to open a children’s museum downtown, Hopkins said they’re excited about the prospect of a permanent local place for families to play.

Jack Hopkins plays a game of mini golf at the Children’s Museum of Rock County event Saturday at the winter farmers market in Uptown Janesville.
