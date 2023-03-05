Matthew Clark tells Claire Gray about his plans for building a Leprechaun trap, one of the activities offered Saturday at the Children's Museum of Rock County's Museum on Wheels event at Uptown Janesville. Gray is president of the children's museum's board of directors. The organization announced last week its capital campaign to build a brick-and-mortar museum site at 100 W. Milwaukee St. in Janesville.
JANESVILLE — Chad Hopkins brought his three young boys to Uptown Janesville on Saturday for a round of mini golf.
Like many families who attended Saturday’s Museum on Wheels event at the indoor mall on Milton Avenue, put on by the group planning to open a children’s museum downtown, Hopkins said they’re excited about the prospect of a permanent local place for families to play.
Held Saturday in conjunction with the indoor winter farmers market at Uptown Janesville, the event was a place where families could pick up supplies to make leprechaun traps at home, squeeze in a little putt-putt golf and learn about plans for the children’s museum.
Children’s Museum of Rock County announced last week it has kicked off a capital campaign to open a permanent museum in the former First National Bank building at 100 W. Milwaukee St.
Plans would preserve the historic part of the bank building while razing the portion above what were drive-thru lanes for a Chase Bank branch. The entire building has sat empty since 2016, when JPMorgan Chase closed the branch.
Forward Foundation, the charitable arm of Forward Janesville, purchased the site from Blackhawk Community Credit Union in 2020. The Children’s Museum of Rock County is now under contract to acquire a portion of the former bank property, according to a release last week.
Envisioned is an up-to-25,000-square-foot children’s museum with galleries with interactive exhibits, large play spaces, multifunctional rooms for birthday parties and meetings, exterior play spaces, a rooftop activity space, a gift shop, a coffee shop, offices for museum staff, and on-site parking.
Claire Gray, president of the children's museum’s board of directors, said last week the current cost estimate to open the museum — including running a capital campaign, design and construction— is $8 million. More than $2.5 million of that has already been raised in a previous “quiet” campaign phase, last week's release said.
Time for something local
Hopkins said having a museum in Janesville with activities specifically geared for children is very important to him as a parent.
He and his kids have visited children’s museums in Madison and Rockford, Illinois, and “have really enjoyed them” but he said it’s “definitely” time for something local.
Parent Heather Clark, who has lived in Janesville since 1999, similarly said having a local children’s museum would be so much easier than trying to find a ride to Madison or Rockford.
She said her children are involved in sports and often go to the Hedberg Public Library but said there are not enough activities at the library to keep children busy for long.
The Museum on Wheels concept brought to Uptown Janesville on Saturday was developed after the COVID-19 pandemic as a quarterly event to connect with the community, raise awareness of the plans for the permanent museum and let kids have fun while participating in themed activities, Gray said.
Gray said the Museum on Wheels has rolled out to different community events around Rock County, including the Jolly Jingle in downtown Janesville this past December.
She said whether Museum on Wheels continues after the permanent new museum opens remains to be seen, but she said it might because it’s a great way to make community connections.
“It’s a possibility (it will continue), being out in the community with these free play events and connecting with different members of the community and even communities outside of Janesville,” Gray said.
Gray said the both the Museum on Wheels exhibits and the exhibits at the new museum will touch on different areas of learning with the main goal being “to build brains and bodies” through play.
And she said the new downtown museum will offer exhibits and spaces that expand on existing local resources, like the Hedberg Public Library, that families already have access to. The goal will be to allow kids to broadly experience all kinds of things, from music to math, science and art, she said.
“We have a great library system, but the libraries only offer smaller interactives. We will have loose parts that are on a much larger scale,” Gray said.