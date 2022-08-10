JANESVILLE
The spirit of Bronson Bullock lives on through Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
Those are just some of the stuffed animals people are purchasing in memory of Bronson, the 3-year-old son of Mario Bullock and Sarah Corey who died just 16 days before his fourth birthday in February, 2021.
The youngster, who loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Captain America and the Incredible Hulk, was born with a congenital heart defect. The left side of his heart was not developed and required three open-heart surgeries—the first when he was just four days old. In addition, he had a heart transplant.
Friends supported Mario and Sarah through the surgeries, setbacks, and comebacks. A fundraiser at Mocha Moment in downtown Janesville raised $6,500 for expenses in November 2020.
A former co-worker, Brandi Beechler, contacted Corey in the early stages of Bronson’s battle. Beechler works as an independent consultant for Scentsy, an Idaho-based company that sells scented products.
Among those are Buddies, stuffed animals that have a pocket in the back for scented packs. Those scents have a calming effect on youngsters while they undergo treatment.
The two friends decided to begin Buddies for Bronson. People purchase a stuffed animal or animals, which are then given to youngsters undergoing treatment at hospitals.
The project, which is in its third year, has exceeded all expectations.
The first year, Beechler set a goal of selling 25 Buddies in Bronson’s name.
“The first couple of days we blew that out of the water, and we sold 100 (total),” Corey said.
From there, the two women decided to set an annual goal of exceeding the sales of the previous year.
“In Year 2, we ended up selling 219,” Sarah said. “This year, we want to beat that. We’re hoping for 250.”
They are off to an encouraging start. In the first six days, people have purchased 97 Buddies for donation.
“This community has consistently shown up for us year after year,” Beechler said in a text. “We started this with zero expectations in the middle of the pandemic, a time that was full of uncertainty for all.
“Everyone showed up for us, and that makes us so incredibly proud of this community. We’re always amazed at the love, support and encouragement we receive year after year.”
Beechler donates all her commissions an organization of Corey’s choice. The first year it went to Mario and Sarah while Bronson was undergoing his surgeries. Last year, the money was donated to an organization in New Jersey that helps parents who lose young children recover from the trauma.
Corey entered that program after Bronson died.
This year, Beechler is donating her commissions to Love for Bronson, Inc., a non-profit organization Mario and Sarah created during their son’s struggles.
Buddies for Bronson will begin in August each year.
“Bronson’s second open-heart surgery in August, so that’s sentimental for our family,” Corey said of the August startup.
The distribution of Buddies to children in the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison each October puts a smile on Corey’s face.
“All the Scentsy Buddies come with a box,” she said. “We have little tags that we attach to the Buddies that have a little blurb of where they came from, and they’re being donated in memory of my son Bronson.
“It also has a link to our “Buddies for Bronson” page and a link to “Bronson’s Journey to a New Heart” page. We’ve gotten a lot of messages from parents thanking us. It’s great.”