TOWN OF ROCK

Biana Casique is a full-time student and works at Seneca Foods in Janesville.

The Blackhawk Technical College criminal justice major asked her employer for a donation to a fundraiser and got 2,500 pounds of canned goods, said BTC instructor Rubina Jan.

Another Blackhawk Tech student, Naomi Zielinski, is baking cookies in hopes of raising $200, Jan said.

Those are among the efforts involved in a gift-basket fundraiser for the family of a Blackhawk Tech instructor who died in a traffic crash Feb. 11.

Brent Boehlke was a 53-year-old instructor in the college’s criminal justice program and state probation and parole officer. He also served on the Janesville Police and Fire Commission.

Boehlke left behind a wife and four children.

The benefit, sponsored by the college’s Human Services Student Association, Student Nursing Association and Multi-Cultural Alliance, has a goal of raising $1,000, Jan said.

The approximately 40 gift baskets have a variety of themes, including coffee and adult crafts.

Jan plans on posting photos on Blackhawk Tech’s Facebook page as the event nears.