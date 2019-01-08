JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Technical College has planned its annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, on its central campus, 6004 S. County G, between Janesville and Beloit.
Sam Liebert, Monroe assistant city administrator, will be the event emcee, and Marc Perry of Community Action will be the featured speaker.
A social event and ethnic food sampling will be held after the commemoration. Student artwork also will be on display.
The event is free and open to the public.
