JANESVILLE

Mercyhealth is using billboards.

The Salvation Army is issuing press releases.

At Rotary Botanical Gardens, volunteer coordinator Laura Peterson is busy brainstorming with her colleagues inside and outside of her business.

All three nonprofits are looking for ways to attract more volunteers to their organizations in a time when people are working longer, families are busier and jobs are more plentiful.

Rotary Botanical Gardens, which was built on donations and volunteer labor, has seen its volunteer pool shrink.

Peterson doesn’t want to take anything away from gardens long-time volunteers who created the garden.

“The people that built this garden and volunteered all those hours of work are tremendous,” Peterson said.

But Rotary simply needs more help.

“The volunteer hours we record on an annual basis are down,” Peterson said. “I think we used to record about 17,000 hours. Now we’re down to about 13,000.”

The gardens needs people to weed, plant, work special events, staff educational events and perform a variety of other tasks.

At the Salvation Army, Major Tom McDowell finds himself delivering school lunches in Beloit. It’s a task that’s usually done by volunteers, and it takes McDowell away from his other duties in the office, said Patrice Gabower, Salvation Army volunteer and event coordinator.

Gabower said her organization also needs volunteers to help with noon meal prep, serving and cleanup; picking up donations on weekday mornings; staffing the food pantry in Janesville or Beloit; clerical and cleaning work in the Beloit office; and other tasks.

Gabower and Peterson think a variety of factors are contributing to the volunteer shortage.

Some people are working past the typical retirement age either because of need or because they enjoy their jobs.

“People are certainly staying active longer,” Gabower said. “They might be doing other things—traveling more, playing golf or pickleball.”

All that makes daytime volunteer positions more difficult to fill.

Both Peterson and Gabower noted families' lives are more packed with activities than ever before. Traveling sports teams and competitive dance events fill weekends. That leaves little time for parents to anything except keep up with life’s basics.

Low unemployment means people who volunteered to help build a resume or because they had the time also reduces the pool possible candidates, Peterson said.

Finally, volunteer coordinators face the challenge of finding the right recruiting method among billboards, Facebook or other social media, text messaging, churches, service groups, email, radio or newspaper. The choices seem endless.

“It’s a communications crisis,” Peterson said. “There’s so many people with different skills, abilities and preferences.”