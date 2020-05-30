A 23-year-old Brodhead man died Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck in the town of Magnolia.
Deputies from Rock and Green counties, the Wisconsin State Patrol and first responders from Albany responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at about 12:33 p.m. Saturday, according to a Green County Sheriff's Office news release.
An initial investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup driving north on Highway 104 began to turn left onto English Settlement Road when a Kawasaki motorcycle driving south on 104 collided with the truck's rear passenger side, according to the release.
The motorcycle's operator was thrown from the bike, and he and the bike were struck again by a third vehicle traveling northbound behind the Chevrolet, according to the release. The motorcycle operator died at the scene from his injuries.
Highway 104 was closed for several hours as deputies and the state patrol investigated, the release said.