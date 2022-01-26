BRODHEAD
Construction of an atrium at the Kelch Aviation Museum at the Brodhead Airport will begin this spring and will be named after Dick and Bobbie Wagner, who contributed greatly to the museum and local aviation history.
The Dick and Bobbie Wagner Atrium is the third phase of the museum building project. The new construction project is made possible with the financial commitment of The Wagner Foundation based in Lyons.
Richard “Dick” and Bobbie Wagner were close friends of Al and Lois Kelch, whom the Kelch Aviation Museum is named after. Al passed away in 2004 and Lois died in 2009.
In the mid 1970s, the Kelches started the antique division of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) with their own money, according to Patrick Weeden, executive director of the Kelch Aviation Museum.
“Dick and Bobbie Wagner were part of that movement as well,” he said. “They’re longtime friends and longtime collaborators in the aviation preservation movement.”
Dick Wagner and Al Kelch worked on many airplane construction projects together and they and their wives spent many years flying together in and out of the Brodhead Airport. Dick Wagner got his pilot’s license when he was 16 and had a 24-year career as a pilot.
The Wagners raised two daughters, Marcy and Julie, while running the aviation business Wag-Aero. When the couple retired, they started the Wagner Foundation which helps support humanitarian projects in aviation, education and more. Dick Wagner passed away in 2012.
“It brings back many wonderful memories to me, and I am so grateful to see the history of those special days being preserved for our upcoming generations,” Bobbie Wagner said in a museum news release.
The museum held its grand opening in July 2021. The building construction for the museum began in the summer of 2019. The museum campus is not complete yet, but the main building consists of a 12,000-square-foot showroom and a small gathering hall. The atrium will help connect the two buildings and provide more space to build offices, exhibits, galleries and a gift shop.
“This project seemed like the perfect way to honor our Dad, as well as commemorate his friendship and shared love of historic aviation with Al Kelch,” said Marcy Essman, Dick and Bobbie’s daughter and board member for the Wagner Foundation.
Weeden said they had plans for the atrium but not the funds to build it in the summer of 2021. He then met with Bobbie Wagner knowing she was close with the Kelch family.
“We brought her out and had a long conversation with her about her foundation and helping out with the museum in general,” Weeden said. ”She was very polite and said their focus is elsewhere [with] humanitarian efforts in Central and South America.”
But Bobbie Wagner eventually called Weeden and asked to see the museum, the grand opening of which had just been announced. Wagner looked over the construction plans for phase II and told Weeden that she wanted to fund phase III.
“It was under two conditions,” Weedan said. “They wanted the naming rights for it, which is totally fine. ... It was a natural fit. They also asked to use their architects so they could get a little curb appeal to make the building a little nicer.”
Construction on the atrium will start this spring and be finished by this fall, he said.