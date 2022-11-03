TOWN OF FULTON -- Bill and Mary Eckert’s Fermenting Cellars Winery sits less than 10 miles north of Janesville, tucked in a wooded glacial hillside in rolling farmland off Manogue Road.
Alongside their home on a 2.5-acre lot, that's a pastoral oasis set away from traffic and neighbors, the couple operates a boutique winery that has a three-season event hall, wine bar and grounds shaded by old-growth oaks.
There’s one major problem, though, with the location: internet access is patchy at best and “pretty awful" at worst, Mary Eckert says.
For years, Eckert said, the only reliable internet connection she’s had is through her cell phone. She's used it as a Wi-Fi hot spot to operate every facet of her business that requires internet -- including all of her point-of-sale, card-swipe transactions.
That’s a different world from nearby Janesville, where business owners typically take fast and reliable internet for granted.
The Eckerts have brought out multiple local wireless internet providers who, they said, have taken one look at their property and walked away, never to return. The couple say the trees and the hillside create a dead zone for wireless internet signals that need a clear line of sight.
Until recently, the site has been deemed too remote, and as a result too removed from the nearest broadband infrastructure in Janesville and Edgerton, to allow the couple to link into a true high-speed internet network.
But that's about to change.
Soon, the Eckerts and their neighbors along Manogue Road will be among about 3,600 rural Rock County property owners to gain access to a new dedicated underground fiber optic network — that will at long last bring them reliable internet.
It's part of a massive rollout of broadband this year by internet giant Spectrum, that will benefit parts of the rural towns of Fulton, Plymouth, Janesville, Porter, Union, Magnolia, Center, Newark, Spring Valley, Rock, Avon and Beloit.
It’s part of a plan Spectrum has to spend $500 million to expand its reach and eventually connect 140,000 rural homes in Wisconsin. The new high-speed broadband internet will offer the same level of speed and reliability urban customers have enjoyed for years.
Across its national footprint, Spectrum is investing even more -- $5 billion for rural infrastructure, on top of $163 million in federal contracts awarded in Wisconsin through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
That federal program is a COVID-19 recovery program aimed to encourage internet providers to build out fiber optic rural broadband networks.
Part of the problem, Spectrum officials said, has been that rural fiber optic networks can be difficult to trench in. The town of Fulton, for instance, is dotted with hillsides full of rocks, gravel, swamps and ancient tree stumps just below ground.
Neighbors
Mary and Bill Eckert aren’t the only residents along Manogue Road who will be served by the broadband internet Spectrum plans to bring in underground and via power lines. Their neighbors include a school teacher, farm operators, families with school-age and college-age children, and more than one couple who work remotely.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — the genesis of the current work-from-home boom — Eckert said one neighbor struggled to maintain a remote link with employer because of a spotty internet connection.
The neighbor got an edict from her boss: Get a better internet at home or find a new job. “She would have lost her job had she not changed her internet provider,” Eckert said.
Joe Martin, a dairy farmer who lives about a quarter-mile from the Eckerts, is the president of Milton’s school board.
Martin said the town of Fulton, one of the more densely populated rural portions of Rock County, hasn’t gone completely without internet.
Multiple small internet providers have set up wireless nodes on existing towers and even tall grain silos, but because of the hills and woods in parts of the town, it’s always been hit-or-miss which residents actually can connect to those.
Some utilities that provide internet also have patched together rural over-power line networks, although those don’t tend to branch out far enough to reach the town’s most rural properties, he said. Likewise, Spectrum's fiber rollout won't reach every home in Rock County's rural townships.
Priority list
One recent day, a technician for one utility was working on a power line internet distribution hub near Martin’s house. Martin, who has wireless internet that tends to download faster than it uploads, asked the technician whether the upgrade was aimed at reaching his rural neighborhood.
“The answer was ‘not really.’ He said there’s a priority system for upgrading those distribution hubs. It’s based on whether you're a municipality or a healthcare provider,” Martin said. “He told me, ‘You don’t rank high on the priority list being just a ‘basic rural subscriber.’”
Recently, Spectrum got permission from the Eckerts to stage a gala groundbreaking at the winery, or the Rock County leg of its rural broadband rollout.
Spectrum invited town dignitaries, state lawmakers, and even U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from southern Wisconsin who has supported federal programs to boost rural broadband access.
At the gala, Baldwin pointed out that Manogue Road and the areas around it have children and families who need reliable internet for school and work. Without that, some families will have to continue to drive to the nearest town to find a library or other location with Wi-Fi.
Martin said Baldwin’s statement is “very real.”
As a Milton school board member, he got a frontline view during the pandemic at how a lack of rural broadband strained learning. When students were learning from home in 2020 and 2021, most who live in Milton, Edgerton and Janesville had access to high-speed internet. But some other rural students had no service at all.
“You can have a device for every kid, but the device isn’t really very useful if the kid doesn’t have an internet connection at home," Martin said.