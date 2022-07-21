DELAVAN
Delavan Mayor Ryan Schroeder was rummaging through some papers at the local resource center last December when he realized the city was on the doorstep of a milestone.
“I was doing the math, and it dawned on me that this year was going to be our 125th anniversary,” Schroeder said. “I thought, ‘We should have a party. We should have an event.’”
That event and party are this weekend.
Friday
The 125th Anniversary of City of Delavan Dinner and Fundraiser will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Lawn Resort. A social hour will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A short video of the history of Delavan, put together by two recent Delavan-Darien High graduates will be shown at the dinner. Patti Marsicano, president of the Delavan Historical Society, provided many of the photos and post cards featured in the video.
A trivia contest on Delavan history will be next, along with silent auctions. Proceeds will benefit the Delavan Historical Society.
Friday night’s celebration will conclude with a big band orchestra concert, featuring up to 18 band members. Kyle Deschner, a 2018 Delavan-Darien High graduate, will lead the big band orchestra.
Schroeder, who is vice president of the Delavan Historical Society, said big bands have been popular for many years in the resorts around Delavan Lake.
Saturday
On Saturday, the party moves to downtown Delavan and its famous brick street. The downtown is the official site of this year’s Brick Street Day that honors the city’s bricked main street, with activities from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Brick Street Day is “an event we’ve held the last five or six years,” Schroeder said. “But we’ve incorporated the whole 125th anniversary theme into it.”
“This is the main weekend,” Schroeder said, of the anniversary observance. “What is neat about it is that, literally, on July 23, 125 years ago, is when the city had its first official meeting. It’s really neat that Saturday’s event, mark to the day, is when the city had its first meeting.”
The local Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company will provide a special brew for Saturday’s festivities.
“They have come up with a specialty beer and a commemorative can that is exclusive for the city of Delavan for the 125th anniversary,” Schroeder said. “We’ll tap the beer at about 11 o’clock and sell it until supplies are gone.”
Schroeder said it is appropriate that Saturday’s celebration will be downtown, which has undergone many improvements in recent years.
“We’ve had a lot of revitalization in our historic downtown,” said Schroeder, a two-term mayor first elected in 2020. “Especially in the last 2½ years.”
“It’s nice to see the anchor of our city—what made Delavan Delavan—coming back with new investments, new developments that people can see on the day of this event.”
This weekend’s planned party will top the ceremony Delavan had in 1997 when it turned 100, Schroeder said.
“It wasn’t a lot,” said Schroeder, who became the youngest ever elected Delavan city official two years later in 1999, when he became an alderman at age 24.
“There wasn’t an event like Saturday will be,” he said.
Schroeder said credit should go to the many volunteers who made this weekend possible.
“These will be the special events, but we’ll be paying homage to the anniversary throughout the year,” Schroeder said. “But this definitely is the big weekend.”