JANESVILLE
YWCA Rock County staff members noticed it was cold when they walked into their office one November morning.
One busted boiler was “completely gone,” said Jennifer Draz, communications director. The other was old and “struggling to keep up.” Both boilers dated back to the building's opening in 2001.
But Draz said the staff's worries extended beyond cold office space at the community service center on South Washington Street. They also were concerned about domestic violence victims and other families who use the child care services.
The boiler trouble occurred right before the Chefs Cookin’ for a Cause fundraiser Nov. 14. Draz said the YWCA had a different cause in mind for that event, but this immediate need trumped it—and they raised $20,400.
That was a “good chunk of change,” Draz said, but it wasn’t enough to completely pay for one of the boilers.
In stepped New Glarus Brewing Company, who agreed to donate the $33,726 the YWCA still needed.
“We are grateful for the support from New Glarus Brewery to provide heat to those we serve,” YWCA Rock County Executive Director Angela Moore said in a news release. “Many, many deserving people who walk into and through our community service building will benefit from this generous gift for years to come.”
The YWCA did not really have a strong relationship with the brewing company before then, Draz said.
They had been in touch with New Glarus when they were looking for items for their silent auction, she said. In those conversations, company representatives made it clear they would be willing to help in the future if the cause was right.
“So then our development director, when the boiler went out, she’s like, ‘This might be the perfect thing to go back to them for,’” Draz said.
The broken boiler has been replaced. Draz said the remaining boiler is working for now but eventually will be replaced, too.
“We’re just extremely grateful because they came in and kind of saved the day in a way,” she said. “They came in and kept the heat on. We’re so grateful for that.”