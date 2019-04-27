TOWN OF FULTON

Dale Raether gazed disappointedly at the Rock River.

“I was looking to find some crazy jumping in this river,” the Janesville man said.

Raether was referring to the Break in the Weather Party at Anchor Bar & Grill in Newville, which has provided the simple pleasure of watching people strip to their skivvies and jump in ice-cold water in many Aprils past.

But not this Saturday.

With a stiff wind blowing big snowflakes around, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office suggested several times—and the owners agreed—not to hold the belly-flop contest.

It was a strange turn for a party that originated as a celebration of the return of warm weather after a dark, cold winter. The previous weekend would have been perfect for that.

But Anchor co-owner Kevin Brown was not disappointed. He had a good crowd Friday night with bands expected to draw a sizable crowd again Saturday night.

The entertainment venue announced the belly-flop cancellation on its Facebook page and said a snow angel contest would happen if the snow stuck. That didn’t look like it would ever happen as snow and wind stopped for a time Saturday afternoon.

But music throbbed and drinks flowed.

Four middle-aged friends from Durand, Illinois, who usually ride motorcycles to the event, had come by car from their homes where 2 inches of snow had stuck and turned to slush on the roads, they said.

“We thought it would be terrible up here,” Tom Spelman said.

“It’s nice up here,” Chuck Mareth added.

“There are usually a lot more people,” Scott Jones observed.

But the men were enjoying themselves.

No one could remember a Break in the Weather Party with snow.

“It’s been in the low 40s before, but I don’t remember it snowing,” Spelman said.

None of the four had belly-flopped before, but Jones said if first prize was $500 and nobody had signed up, he would give it a go.

Brown said his goal was not to break any attendance record by cramming as many people into the venue as possible. Rather it was to provide a good time for all. He has parties planned throughout the summer that will draw as many as this party, he said.

He expected 600 to 700 on Saturday night, drawn by time-tested musical groups Madison County and Drum Rave.

Brown had shifted nearly all the entertainment this year indoors. No more tents and portable potties outside. Much more convenience and comfort. Also lower expenses.

Brown is enthused with plans to make the Lake Koshkonong-Rock River area more of a regional draw. He’s planning a poker run in August involving 14 shoreline taverns, half to be accessed by land, half by water, to benefit Hogs for Heroes.

Also in the works is a Wisconsin bluegrass music fest.

Asked about the lack of a belly-flopping contest, Brown said: “I don’t think we have too many people who want to get out there and do it. …I don’t think it’s going to affect us too much.”