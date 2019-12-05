EDGERTON

Children and their parents are invited to a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Edgerton Hospital and Health Services Café, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, milk and coffee for $1 each. Each guest who donates a nonperishable food item will receive $1 off breakfast.

Kids also can browse the children’s shop for inexpensive gifts for their families. A craft station will be open for $1 each item created, and photos with Santa cost $5.

For more information, visit edgertonhospital.com.