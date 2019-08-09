JANESVILLE

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville will attend a free performance of "Alice in Wonderland Jr." at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, according to a news release.

JPAC is providing free tickets and bus transportation to the theater. The Kennedy Family Foundation and Rock Road Companies are helping facilitate the event, according to the release.

The show starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and includes a tea party beforehand. Children in JPAC's summer theater camp are performing the play.