JANESVILLE

The Janesville Fire Department rescued a boy from the water at Lions Beach on Wednesday evening.

The boy was swimming on his back near the dock when he began to float into deeper water. His mother realized he was too far into the water, he panicked, and she called 911, said Jolene Sterken, who witnessed the incident.

Sterken was fishing at Lions Beach with her daughter Wednesday evening when she noticed a mother and son in distress nearby.

“As he got farther out into the lake, you could see him starting to get tired and starting to, you know, bob up and down,” Sterken said.

The mother, Sterken and others jumped into the water to keep the boy afloat before first responders arrived.

Firefighters launched a boat to bring the boy to shore. They got the boy into the boat by about 5:45 p.m.

Sterken said the mother told her the boy, who was transported from the scene by ambulance, is going into sixth grade.

“It was scary,” Sterken said. “I don’t know what I would do if it was my daughter out there, but once it got resolved and everything, I’m glad he’s safe.”

Janesville police Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas said the boy wasn't injured and is expected to be fine.

Wehmas said the police department typically responds to water rescues to give firefighters a direct route and tell them what the situation entails.

She said the fire department typically takes over upon arrival because the firefighters have more equipment.

Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said Wednesday’s rescue went “very smoothly.”

The people who assisted the boy in the water, including his mother, made the rescue easier for everyone, Murphy said.