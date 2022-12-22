JANESVILLE— As Janesville’s winter weather turns frigid, food from a warm and tropical climate might sound inviting. Restaurants like 808Poké and Happy Bubble Tea offer a little of that with Hawaiian dishes like poke.

The official translation of poke “is to ‘cut into pieces’ which refers to the cubes of raw fish that are served in the poke bowl along with rice, dressing, vegetables and seasonings that they make in their store,” explains Lori Reyes, owner of 808Poké, 119 W. Milwaukee St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you