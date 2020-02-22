JANESVILLE
Just before his 92nd birthday last year, Lester McNall self-published a book, “The Road Too Far,” which leaves readers wanting to take a long road trip.
In April 1948, Lester’s sister, Marie, and five other adventurous souls set out from Janesville to drive the Pan-American Highway to Santiago, Chile.
The Pan-American Highway stretched from Alaska to Chile, with less than 30% of all roads in Central America paved at the time.
Lester was not among the travelers, who, in addition to his sister, included Janesville native Pershing Pickens, Pershing’s mother, Babe, Pershing’s wife, Eileen, his younger sister, Marietta, also called Pic, and Pic’s cousin, Janet or Jan McCartney.
Pershing, less than a year out of the U.S. Navy, was the only man on the trip. He singlehandedly sank a Japanese destroyer during the Battle of Leyte Gulf off the Philippines on Oct. 24, 1944.
Marie and Jan were both farm girls who had been classmates at Janesville High School and who graduated in 1941.
To earn money for the trip, Marie and Jan bought 500 baby turkeys, raised them to adults and delivered them oven-ready to customers in the Madison area on Thanksgiving 1947.
In April 1948, the six explorers left in two vehicles, a panel truck outfitted for the trail-blazing journey and a black, 4-door Chevrolet sedan manufactured at the Janesville GM plant.
In Central America, they navigated through torrential rain, followed narrow roads almost covered with water and crossed rickety old bridges. They had an encounter in Nicaragua with an alligator named Big Al, whose head was 14 inches across. And they ate meat, including deer, killed by Pershing.
“Persh is having the time of his life,” Marie wrote in her journal. “He hunts so much that he can hardly find time to sleep.”
In the Peruvian Andes, they drove through snow-capped peaks. They crossed a cable suspension bridge that swayed, bounced and rocked when the truck crossed it. And they nearly passed out while driving at high elevations.
“The vastness and beauty seemed unreal,” Eileen wrote in her diary, “unlike anything I’ve ever seen before and impossible to describe.”
By October, after plying some miles by ship and rail, they arrived in Santiago and were forever changed by the people and the experiences along the way.
In the end, Eileen wrote in her diary: “If there is any one thing we will never forget about our trip, it is the wonderful people we found wherever we went.”
Marie and Lester were among the youngest of the 10 McNall children. Their brother Dick was well-known in Janesville for his work at Rotary Gardens and the Tallman Restorations.
Lester, who spent his career in the chemical industry, retired in 2016. Then he turned his attention to genealogy and writing.
He wrote “The Road Too Far” by relying on information in Eileen’s diary and Marie’s detailed journal.
Lester intended the tale to be mostly for family members. But nonrelatives also have embraced the story of international adventure before smartphones and GPS.
Until Lester read Eileen’s diary, “I didn’t realize all the things they got into on this trip,” he said. “Marie never talked about the trip. I don’t know why because it certainly was an impactful journey.”
Lester was a sophomore at UW-Madison at the time of the adventure. Today, he lives in La Habra, California.
“I wrote the book to have a record of the journey,” he said. “I figured in a few years all the information about it would be gone. I thought it would be an interesting book because it was a one-of-a-kind trip.”
