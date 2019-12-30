BELOIT

A preliminary investigation "does not indicate anything criminally suspicious" about a body authorities pulled from the Rock River on Monday morning, Beloit police said.

Officers were dispatched around 7:55 a.m. to the Portland Avenue bridge for a report of a body in the river. The body had been spotted by a pedestrian on the bridge, said Sarah Millard, Beloit's director of strategic communications.

The body was identified as male, Millard said, but further identification and information on the cause of death was not yet available Monday afternoon. The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department will conduct an autopsy.

In addition to Beloit and South Beloit water rescue personnel, Beloit police and Rock County Sheriff's Office personnel were on the scene.