TOWN OF JANESVILLE
A body was found Saturday during a search for a missing man in a wooded area near Janesville’s northwest side.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that no foul play is suspected.
The body was found with the help of a cadaver dog from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue.
Sheriff’s deputies and Janesville police and firefighters helped in the search of the Arbor Ridge subdivision, where Johnny D. Hood went missing, according to the release.
The search started at 8:43 a.m. The body was found about 17 minutes later in a thickly wooded area, down an embankment from railroad tracks in the 2800 block of North County E, according to the release.
Sgt. Josh Lund of the sheriff's office could not confirm the identity of the body or provide details about how the death occurred. He said Janesville police and sheriff's detectives are investigating.
Hood was last seen July 6, Janesville police said Thursday.
Hood’s unoccupied vehicle was seen at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Ice Age Trail near Washington Street and Northridge Drive, Janesville police said.
The body was turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department for an autopsy. Positive identification by the medical examiner in the near future is expected.