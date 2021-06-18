EDGERTON
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is offering a boater safety course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 900 Stoughton Road.
Students will learn safe boating techniques and how to stay safe on the water. The course is required for boaters born on or after January 1, 1989, to legally operate a motorboat or personal watercraft on Wisconsin waters.
Participants should be at least 12 years old or turning 12 shortly after completing the class. Underage participants must have a parent or guardian with them at registration.
Class size is limited to 30 students and costs $10 per student.
To reserve a spot, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-boater-education. Participants will receive a confirmation email with mandatory registration information after enrolling.
For questions, call Deputy Eric Cisneros at 608-757-7941 or Deputy Kurt Berberich at 608-373-3816.