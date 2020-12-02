The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra might last only one more year without significant financial aid, the organization's board treasurer said.
The coronavirus pandemic has prevented people from gathering and hosting events, making it difficult for cultural and arts organizations such as the BJSO to function, said John Rapp, board treasurer.
The orchestra has not hosted a full concert since December 2019 but continues to accrue expenses, Rapp said.
Performers have hosted small chamber or solo performances, including appearances at Music at the Marv and Janesville's Art Infusion, but that has generated little revenue.
That means the board of directors faces tough decisions, Rapp said.
One of those decisions includes whether to continue as a paid, professional orchestra or pivot to an all-volunteer orchestra, Rapp said.
Rapp believes a professional orchestra ensures quality, and he strongly advocates for paid performers.
"I think a great metropolitan area needs a great symphony," Rapp said.
It takes thousands of dollars to put on a concert that includes pay for 60 to 80 members, venue charges, set-up costs and publicity, Rapp said.
The organization pays salaries for Executive Director Edie Baran and Musical Director Rob Tomaro.
Baran announced Wednesday she is resigning from the BJSO effective Monday, a decision she said she made independently and for several reasons beyond finances.
Baran helped the orchestra return after taking a year off in 2015.
The orchestra faced significant financial challenges after the Great Recession and was just starting to get stronger footing when the pandemic hit, Rapp said.
"We have been running on our endowment for many years, and there is not much left," Rapp said.
It is possible BJSO could host its annual Fourth of July concerts in 2021 if the pandemic is under control, there is significant fundraising in the winter and some performances are allowed in spring, Rapp said.
The goal is to have BJSO back on track by fall 2021, but the organization will need a lot of help to do so, Rapp said.
"Once people hear classical music, they get hooked," Rapp said. "We want to try to do more to make it accessible."