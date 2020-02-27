EDGERTON
BMO Harris Bank plans to close its Edgerton branch in April, a bank official told The Gazette Thursday, a month after confirming that the south-side Janesville branch will close.
The Edgerton branch at 1015 N. Main St. will close April 18, BMO Harris Senior Manager Patrick O’Herlihy said.
“The reasoning would be our customers are changing how they conduct their banking with us, and we continually assess the performance of all of our operations, including our branches, and that led to this decision," O'Herlihy said.
The branch’s closing has nothing do with real estate concerns, he said.
Customers' accounts will move to the branch at 4323 Milton Ave. in Janesville.
“We’re going to ensure that our customers have a smooth transition to this branch," O'Herlihy said.
Many customers prefer online banking, which was part of the reason the bank could close the Edgerton branch, O'Herlihy said.
"We’re sort of adapting,” he said.
BMO Harris Bank announced Jan. 29 it was closing its south-side Janesville branch at 2608 Center Ave. in April for similar reasons.
O'Herlihy said the Edgerton branch has five employees, and the bank is working to relocate them to new positions within the bank where possible.