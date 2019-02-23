A friend called to tell me about the bluebirds, dozens everywhere among the trees and bushes.

He was hiking in Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas last week and saw them perching and fluttering low to the ground.

On a day when heavy snow draped every branch and bough in my yard, the thought of bluebirds made me giddy.

I can hardly wait.

Soon, these avian migrants will move north. Soon, they will fill the air with spring song.

Sure, it will snow some more. And the frost will create feathery fronds on our north-facing windows.

But with March rolling in this week, winter is waning.

“I think it will happen,” Tim Halbach said, when I asked him about spring.

Halbach is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sullivan, in eastern Jefferson County.

Every day, 24 hours a day, he and others at the rural location monitor changing weather information to update forecasts in Rock and Walworth counties.

I thought Halbach might have good news to share about better days ahead.

Think about those bluebirds and the sweetness of their tender warbling before reading on.

“It doesn’t appear that we will have an early spring,” Halbach said.

“But there’s a chance,” he added, sensing my sigh.

Right now, the short-term forecast is for the cold to stretch into early March.

The Climate Prediction Center calls for a good chance of below-normal temperatures and higher chances of above-normal precipitation through mid-March, Halbach reported.

Translation: Don’t park the snow blower in the back of the garage just yet.

This is where Halbach suggested trying to find ways to embrace the season by getting outdoors.

“Taking a vacation isn’t a bad idea, either,” he added.

Another way to feel better is to remember we have put the hardest part behind us.

Think back to the polar vortex and the deadly cold air that slammed into Wisconsin. On Jan. 30, the wind chill never rose above minus 35 degrees. In some places, it dipped to minus 50 degrees.

“We had a wind chill warning in effect for well over 24 hours straight,” Halbach said. “It’s not often that we have it that cold for that long.”

The last week of January is typically the coldest week of the year, he said. Still, we set new record low temperatures for Jan. 30, which never clawed its way above minus 10 degrees, straight up, no wind chill.

So, given the wretched cold and endless supply of snow, the winter of 2018-19 certainly will go down in the record books.

Not so.

The Midwest Regional Climate Center compares amount of snowfall and temperatures to previous years. Then it comes up with something called an “accumulated winter season severity index.”

“It says we are pretty near a ‘normal’ winter,” Halbach said.

Seems we don’t even have bragging rights.

The reason is the mild period with little snow in December and the first half of January.

“The first part of the winter balances things out,” Halbach said. “Everything that happened this winter is pretty typical of a normal, stronger winter. The problem is it all happened in the last month instead of over the entire winter.”

There is a bright spot in all of this.

By Feb. 28, daylight will increase this month by an hour and 12 minutes.

“It looks like we are picking up two to three minutes every day,” Halbach said.

Increasing daylight triggers the hormones in birds that give them the urge to make heroic journeys across thousands of miles.

“In a normal year, the bluebirds come in mid-March,” said avian expert Mariette Nowak of Walworth County. “Let’s hope they don’t come before food is available.”

Snow can make it impossible for bluebirds to find the fruit and insects they need to survive. Nowak advises feeding them raisins and mealworms in emergencies.

She also suggests planting native plants because they provide both food and shelter.

The thought of digging in the dank ground is full of possibility, and the promise of days to come is stirring and sweet.

One of these mornings, a gentle breeze will shake loose the great weariness of winter.

In distant trees, soft-pitched warbling songs will announce the first bluebirds of spring.

Nothing else matters now. The bluebirds are coming.

Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.