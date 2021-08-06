Since he was young, Phil Woodworth dreamed of taking to the skies.
“I’ve always had a yearning for flying,” he said.
To realize his dream, he considered joining the U.S. Air Force. Doing that would mean leaving his father alone to run the family farm. So Woodworth decided it would be best to stay home and help out.
Nevertheless, it was in the early 1950s that Woodworth learned to fly such planes as a Cessna 150, a small-engine airplane. After flying into the 1960s and many years following, he decided in 1991 to take up air-powered flight, debating between hot-air balloons and powered parachutes.
After deciding against hot-air balloons because of the inability to predetermine where to land them and needing a crew to help land, Woodworth went with parachute-aided aircraft.
One of the things Woodworth enjoys about powered parachutes is the leisurely pace at which they fly.
“The chute is much slower, so you are able to relax and enjoy the view,” he said.
Flying at an average speed of 30 mph, and from an elevation of a couple hundred feet, it isn’t hard to spot animals such as deer while in the aircraft.
After years of flying the aircraft, Woodworth started selling them. One of these transactions took him nearly 7,000 miles from his home in Evansville to Egypt. After selling 10 powered parachutes to the Egyptian Army, Woodworth traveled to the country to help assemble them.
Back at home, he also gave flight lessons. Now 82 year old, Woodworth no longer sells the aircraft or serves as an instructor. But he’s still willing to give rides to friends and family.
In the late 1990s, a Gazette reporter recounted accepting an invite to fly with Woodworth. During the flight, the engine cut out. Fortunately, Woodworth was able to land safely and the reporter was none the wiser. He said that was one of the few times a flight went awry.
Another misadventure Woodworth recalled was a lesson he gave to an overly confident student who was quickly brought back down to earth—at least figuratively. During the lesson, Woodworth warned the student of a power line near his runway.
Nevertheless, the student “kept drifting closer to the highline,” Woodworth recalled.
In an attempt to avoid the power lines, the student tried nosewheel steering, which is intended only for steering on the ground, instead of using the two steering bars at the pilot’s feet feet.
The student was unable to avoid getting caught up in the electric lines, leaving him suspended 12 feet off the ground.
Woodworth uses this example as a teachable moment, offering up one of his most useful pieces of advice: “Don’t fly over something you wouldn’t land on.”
This week Woodworth demonstrated the process he undergoes prior to taking flight. During a preflight check, he meticulously inspects the motorized cart, checking fluids before powering up the propeller. After taxiing down his personal runway behind his home, Woodworth cuts off the engine then unpacks and inspects the parachute.
With everything in order, he fires the engine back up and heads down the runway. Once the wind catches the parachute, Woodworth ascends. In the air, the craft resembles a go-kart with a paratrooper’s chute attached.
Most days, flights are smooth. Nevertheless, there was that time Woodworth got caught in a thermal storm that shot him up 1,000 feet in 20 seconds.
In addition to flying his powered parachutes, Woodworth and his wife, Laurie, ride off-road utility vehicles. The have more sedate pursuits as well, such as running a quilt shop and nearly century-old loom.
“My thought is to keep involved in many things to keep your mind active,” Woodworth said, offering sound advice and no flight of fancy.