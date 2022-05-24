A group of “bloodstained” men in white suits will be out along one of Janesville’s busiest thoroughfares on Wednesday.
The Bloodstained Men, a nonprofit group that advocates against the practice of circumcision of newborn boys shortly after the time of birth, will hold an activist rally from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Humes Road.
The protest is a part of a larger campaign against the practice of circumcision in Midwestern states that claims the practice is highest in the western world with the procedure being done on infant boys at a rate of 80%, a news release from the advocacy group states.
“Residents of Janesville will be peacefully educated by activists including victims of genital cutting,” the release states. “ The public will be reminded that babies whose genitals are mutilated as infants grow up to be men who are speaking out about what was done to their penis before they could defend themselves”
The activist group seeks to inform people about the harms of infant circumcision and the importance of foreskin through wearing “blood-stained” white pants during its protests.
The Bloodstained Men will be stopping at other Wisconsin cities throughout the state in the days leading up the Janesville protest, including stops in Madison, Milwaukee and La Crosse.