EDGERTON

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center will be at the hospital assisting with the blood drive.

First-time donors should bring photo identification.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents can make an appointment to donate blood by calling 608-884-1370.

