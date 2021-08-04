Sorry, an error occurred.
EDGERTON
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center will be at the hospital assisting with the blood drive.
First-time donors should bring photo identification.
Walk-ins are welcome, but residents can make an appointment to donate blood by calling 608-884-1370.
