JANESVILLE

A blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St., in the Garden Level conference rooms.

Masks and preregistration are required. Those interested in registering may do so at bloodcenter.org using the search function or visiting the scheduling website at bit.ly/3fLN8ed.

Donors will receive a free St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt or a gift card.

