SOWI_230511_MUNICIPAL_JVG_NJ_FARMFLEET_01
Buy Now

A customer walks across the parking lot outside a Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Janesville in a Gazette file photo. Farm & Fleet announced Wednesday it has opened a new store in the Northwoods Wisconsin vacationing community of Rhinelander. The new Rhinelander store is the company's northernmost Wisconsin location.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — Local residents who are heading up north this summer will be able to add Blain’s Farm & Fleet to their list of Northwoods shopping stops.

The Janesville-based Farm & Fleet announced Wednesday it has officially opened a new store in the Northwoods vacationing community of Rhinelander. The new store is the retailer’s 45th location overall, and now, its northernmost Wisconsin location.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you