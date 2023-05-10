A customer walks across the parking lot outside a Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Janesville in a Gazette file photo. Farm & Fleet announced Wednesday it has opened a new store in the Northwoods Wisconsin vacationing community of Rhinelander. The new Rhinelander store is the company's northernmost Wisconsin location.
JANESVILLE — Local residents who are heading up north this summer will be able to add Blain’s Farm & Fleet to their list of Northwoods shopping stops.
The Janesville-based Farm & Fleet announced Wednesday it has officially opened a new store in the Northwoods vacationing community of Rhinelander. The new store is the retailer’s 45th location overall, and now, its northernmost Wisconsin location.
Farm & Fleet announced a grand opening Thursday, but already this week the new store off East Timber Drive in Rhinelander was open and serving customers, store employees told The Gazette.
A customer service representative at the store on Wednesday said the new location, the first Farm & Fleet store to be built in Rhinelander, was “up and running,” and “busy.” In the background was a flurry of conversation between customers and store employees at the service counter.
The retailer said it is running specials in its first week that would key in on vacationers’ early summer needs, including food vacuum-sealing systems and portable slow-cookers.
Farm & Fleet also operates northern Wisconsin locations in Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake.
