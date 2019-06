JANESVILLE

Blain’s Farm & Fleet is donating cleaning supplies to flood victims along the Mississippi River, according to a company news release.

Care packages were sent to organizations in Iowa, including Resources Unite, Quad Cities Salvation Army, Davenport Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity and Corps Community Center.

“It was important to our associate to help residents affected by the rising flood waters,” said Nicole Kilmer, public relations manager for Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

Other community outreach efforts and initiatives championed by Blain’s Farm & Fleet include the Bert and Claude Blain Memorial Scholarships, the American Heart Association, Kids Helping Kids programs and FFA and 4-H programs.