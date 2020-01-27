MONROE
The Blain’s Farm & Fleet store in Monroe will relocate to the vacant Shopko building in Monroe, according to a company news release.
The site of the former Shopko, 110 Eighth St., is less than a half-mile from the current Monroe location, according to the release.
The relocated store will be 76,000 square feet bigger and include a drive-through, an automotive service center and more parking, according to the release.
“It is so meaningful to all of us that we will now be able to make a big investment back into the community that has supported Blain’s Farm & Fleet for 56 years,” Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner and president of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, said in the news release.
The current store location will remain open while construction is underway. Renovations are expected to finish by fall 2020, according to the release.
The company is looking for parties interested in redeveloping the current Farm & Fleet site, according to the release.