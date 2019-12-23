JANESVILLE

In the last two years, Blackhawk Technical College has established more than a dozen new diploma and certificate programs in response to what local businesses say they need from future employees.

Not all of those new diplomas and certificates will lead to living-wage jobs, and not all of those programs will fill up with students. But college officials say such degrees are always a step toward better things, and they are a crucial aspect in serving the local business community.

Since 2018, BTC has added new programs in agribusiness, digital marketing, leadership development, substance use disorder counseling, surgical technology, culinary production and a handful of others. Five new programs that started this year each average between three and 19 students.

Staying on task and on budget

The new programs don’t come out of nowhere. College staff conducts labor market analyses and surveys local businesses on a regular basis. In addition, staff also looks at what other technical colleges offer and considers how the technical diploma or degree might serve as a base for additional schooling.

But what about wages?

Consider one of the newest program proposals: central service technician. A central service tech works in a health care setting where duties include cleaning, sterilizing, processing and distributing medical supplies. These positions pay between $14 and $18 an hour.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator, a single person with one child needs to earn $24.67 an hour just to get by.

Blackhawk Technical College President Tracy Pierner said most people who have a basic education need additional opportunities to help them secure jobs that pay more than minimum wage.

“When you’re looking at moving people to the next step in their living, you need another step,” she said. “That first step, the central service technician, it doesn’t take two years—it’s a quick hitter. Then you get a job with—and I have to emphasize this—benefits.”

A job in one of the local health care systems might mean tuition reimbursement for the next career step, which might be as a surgical technician, Pierner said.

Training for many low-wage positions used to take place in the workplace. Pierner acknowledges this, but she stresses serving local businesses is central to technical colleges’ missions.

Jon Tysse, executive director of institutional research and effectiveness at BTC, said the school has launched 24 programs since he’s been at the college.

“We are helping get the workforce ready for our companies and our community’s needs,” he said. “I’m not going to shy away from that.”

Pierner noted each new program doesn’t necessarily require hiring new staff and establishing new departments.

“We don’t have the luxury of being a Milwaukee or a Madison where we’re going to start 100 new programs and have 100 new students in each one,” she said. “Our areas still need firefighters and law enforcement and others (professionals). We just don’t need as many of them.”

Sustaining small programs

Blackhawk has to come up with ways to sustain programs that only graduate 10 or 12 people each year, Pierner said.

Along with flexible learning, which allows students to take classes in different settings and in different time frames, staff have been working with “meta majors”—majors that share common core courses. For example, students in the substance abuse counseling program share courses with law enforcement students, and the autism technician technical diploma might include classes in the already well-established early childhood education program.

Some programs however, such as surgical tech, do require an additional investment in staff and lab facilities.

“But there are not many (programs) that we have to do that with,” Pierner said.