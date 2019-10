JANESVILLE

The Blackhawk Curling Club is offering curling lessons for adults at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1400 Craig Ave.

Instruction will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 15 and 16. The Oct. 16 classes will be for women only.

Another session will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, followed by a happy hour.

Lessons cost $10 per person and must be paid at the door.