JANESVILLE

Blackhawk Community Credit Union plans to give its Kennedy Road administrative building to HealthNet of Rock County, according to news release from the organization.

The gift will take place in 2021, when the credit union’s new headquarters opens in downtown Janesville, according to the news release.

The building to be donated at 2707 Kennedy Road already is zoned as a medical facility.

“We are incredibly appreciative of this gift from Blackhawk Community Credit Union,” HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges is quoted in the news release as saying. “HealthNet’s mission to provide access to healthcare to those most vulnerable in our community pairs well with Blackhawk Community Credit Union’s vision of giving back to its members and the community.”

HealthNet serves people who are uninsured or under insured at its office in downtown Janesville, 23 W. Milwaukee St. It is staffed with volunteer doctors, nurses and dentists and serves 6,400 patients every year.

Sherri Stumpf, CEO and president of Blackhawk, said it was an easy decision to make the donation.

“We were privileged to use this building as a resource for a lot of years," she said. "We had a choice to sell or to seize the opportunity to give back in a meaningful way."

