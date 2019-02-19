JANESVILLE

Blackhawk Community Credit Union plans to give its Kennedy Road administrative building to HealthNet of Rock County, according to news release from the organization.

The gift will take place in 2021, when the credit union’s new headquarters opens in downtown Janesville, according to the news release.

The building to be donated at 2707 Kennedy Road already is zoned as a medical facility.

“We are incredibly appreciative of this gift from Blackhawk Community Credit Union,” HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges is quoted in the news release as saying. “HealthNet’s mission to provide access to healthcare to those most vulnerable in our community pairs well with Blackhawk Community Credit Union’s vision of giving back to its members and the community.”

HealthNet serves people who are uninsured or under insured at its office in downtown Janesville, 23 W. Milwaukee St. It is staffed with volunteer doctors, nurses and dentists and serves 6,400 patients every year.

Sherri Stumpf, CEO and president of Blackhawk, said it was an easy decision to make the donation.

“We were privileged to use this building as a resource for a lot of years," she said. "We had a choice to sell or to seize the opportunity to give back in a meaningful way."

This story will be updated.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse