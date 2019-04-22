JANESVILLE

Residents who’d like a solid piece of General Motors’ legacy in Janesville will get their chance Saturday, May 4.

Blackhawk Community Credit Union plans to distribute bricks from the former General Motors assembly plant in Janesville. They’re free and come with a “certificate of authenticity” that memorialize the nearly 100 years the plant existed in Janesville.

Blackhawk Community Credit Union board member Steve Knox, a volunteer in an effort by the credit union to obtain, clean and distribute bricks from the defunct auto plant, said the credit union has about 2,000 bricks from the GM plant on pallets and ready to distribute.

Knox said volunteers with the credit union will distribute the bricks from 1 to 4 p.m. May 4 at Blackhawk’s west side branch at 2640 W. Court St. The distribution is planned as a drive-up operation at the credit union. People will be allowed two bricks per vehicle, and the bricks are free, Knox said.

The bricks are among the oldest in the plant, Knox said. They come from a wall that separated Fischer Body and Chevrolet operations at the plant—an area of the plant where thousands of workers once passed every day.

The credit union's effort has rolled out while the GM site's new owner, Commercial Development, has been at work demolishing the plant to ready the 250-acre site for redevelopment.

The credit union has worked with Commercial Development to obtain some historical relics from the plant that the credit union aims to incorporate in a GM worker’s “legacy center” it plans at a new, $30 million corporate headquarters in downtown Janesville.

Blackhawk was founded at the Janesville GM plant and initially served local autoworkers. Many of the credit union’s local members are current and former GM workers and their family members.

Knox said the credit union could be obtaining more bricks from the plant as demolition continues. He said the credit union has a tentative second date for brick distribution of Saturday, May 11.

The Gazette will update this story.