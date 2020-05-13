JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Community Credit Union, which announced May 7 it was canceling construction of a new administration building and stopping work on its downtown Legacy Center, is sticking with its commitment to the county’s only free clinic.
That news came Wednesday in a statement released by HealthNet of Rock County.
The credit union announced last year that it would donate its old administrative building to HealthNet.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn. The credit union announced last Thursday that it would remain at its current site at 2707 Kennedy Road.
Wednesday, HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges said the credit union has committed to providing a building or monetary donation to provide new quarters for HealthNet.
Exactly how the credit union will help remains unknown.
“We are hoping to get final word from them next couple months,” Hedges said.
“Right now, we are just moving ahead as if things are going along as normal, and we are going to have a new site built (or move into an existing building) within two years,” he added.
“It truly is a godsend because their commitment was what generated a lot of excitement over all these services we wanted to provide in the future,” Hedges said.
HealthNet plans to expand its medical and dental services and add a behavioral health clinic.
HealthNet now occupies 4,000 square feet at 27 W. Milwaukee St. and about 2,000 square feet at its dental clinic near Creston Park Mall. The credit union administrative building on Kennedy Road offers 15,000 square feet.
The announcement included a quote from Blackhawk’s interim CEO, Lisa Palma, who said the company will “fulfill our commitment and donation to HealthNet of Rock County. The services that HealthNet of Rock County provides to this community are especially needed during these difficult times, and we support them.”
Hedges said the credit union “has been openly communicating with us about its next steps. With economic challenges ahead, those who are falling through the cracks must have a health care safety net in this community.”
HealthNet ceased in-person doctor hours March 17 but has been providing drive-up prescription refills and other services.
Starting next week, the clinic will start offering telehealth appointments with its volunteer doctors.
HealthNet’s board recently voted to expand services to people earning at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. The previous level was 200%.
Hedges said some families in which a spouse works still can’t afford health insurance, so HealthNet wanted to help them.
And HealthNet wanted to make sure those who are newly jobless have health care access, he said.
People who want to get HealthNet services should call 608-756-4638. Those with emergency dental needs can call 608-314-1940.