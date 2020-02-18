JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Community Credit Union’s planned administrative office building on Rockport Road has received city approval to break ground.
The Janesville Plan Commission on Monday approved a conditional-use permit for the proposed 25,856-square-foot administrative office and training center, with five members voting “yes” and two—Steve Knox and Andrew Udell—abstaining.
A conditional-use permit was required because the building’s footprint is larger than 25,000 square feet and is on a site larger than 5 acres. Conditional-use permits do not need city council approval.
The credit union plans to build a three-story office building connected to a one-story training center on a 16.5-acre site that formerly hosted the Moose Lodge, 2701 Rockport Road.
The lodge has been torn down. Remaining landscaping and pavement have yet to be removed, according to a city memo.
Much of the discussion among members Monday focused on the use of the one-story training center.
Zoning dictates that the training center be used for employee training or events held by the credit union or its members. It cannot be used as a banquet hall or rental venue, said Brian Schweigl, senior city planner.
Plan commission members had questions about the rules in place to prevent the credit union from using the training space for functions that would violate the zoning restrictions.
Schweigl said the simplest answer is the credit union cannot charge rent or collect payment for use of the center.
Credit union CEO Sherri Stumpf said the credit union has no issues with the zoning restrictions.
The space will be used primarily to train employees and for company events, such as the annual meeting and blood drives, Stumpf said.
The credit union offers space for members to host some private events. For example, a group of female members offers a widows support group at one of the offices now, Stumpf said.
Local developer Jim Grafft was the only person to speak during the public hearing.
Grafft, who owns property near the site, said he is excited to have the credit union as a neighbor and supports the project.
The credit union will add a paved multiuse trail on the property that will intersect with an existing public trail, according to the memo.
Plan commission Chairwoman Kathy Voskuil said she liked the idea of adding the trail and integrating the site with the adjacent Rockport Park.
The center is expected to be finished by summer 2021, with groundbreaking this spring.