Blackhawk Bank is accepted donations for its “Grateful Giving” food drive until Friday, Nov. 9.
The food drive will provide Thanksgiving Day meals to more than 500 families through participating organizations, including the Salvation Army of Beloit, St. Vincent De Paul Society and others. The goal is to collect $10,500 and 3,300 nonperishable food items.
Acceptable food donations include stuffing mixes, canned fruits and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, and other nonperishable foods. Monetary donations will help buy turkeys and hams.
Donations will be accepted at any Blackhawk Bank location, including 2525 Milton Ave., Janesville, and 400 Broad St. and 2200 Cranston Road, both in Beloit.
