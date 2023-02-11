BELOIT -- Beloit's Eclipse Center was decorated in swaths of black, green, red, and yellow on Saturday in celebration of both Black History Month and the fifth-annual Black Women in Business Expo.
Vendors, members, and the general public gathered to celebrate Black women in business.
The expo was started in 2019 by founder Vickie Lynn, who passed away of health complication on Feb. 3. She noticed that there were many Black female business owners in the Wisconsin area with no way to network or communicate with each other, so she created the expo to bring them together.
Despite the death of their founder, the expo continued on, largely due to the efforts of the remaining members on the organizing committee. The committee planned to surprise Lynn with a roast this year, but the event was reshaped into a toast and roast, due to her passing.
Lynn’s family, including her siblings, children, and grandchildren, attended the Expo to speak about her.
“She was my foundation for everything,” said Marshall Davis, Lynn’s eldest son. “She laid the groundwork for all my ambitions, curiosity, and fears.”
In addition to the toast and roast, Fab Dance & Fitness Academy performed a dance routine, DJ Queen provided music, and many speakers presented including Sarah Branch, Tara Wilhelmi, Michale Phason, and Thema Robinson.
The expo’s popularity has grown every year since its inception, and this year it had more than 55 vendors, according to Paquita Purnell, a committee member and owner of Blessed Divine Creations.
“People really love the event,” said Purnell. “[The biggest challenge was] knowing we have to do it without [Vickie]. She brought a certain kind of energy.”
The record number of vendors offered many different shopping opportunities. Available at the booths were food, dessert, clothing, jewelry, art, cosmetics, as well as information about local businesses and non-profits.
Attendees were charged a $1 entry fee, which will be donated to the Doris Wiles Center of Hope Foundation and New Life International Ministries Church.
Sponsors of the expo included Blessed Divine Creations, Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Queen P’s Throne, Dope Curvy Chick, Rock County Jumpstart, JN Marketing, Father & Sons Cleaning Services, Keilanna Rose Designs, Flying AJ’s Towing, LLC, Monarch Ambition LLC, Open Air Duct Cleaning, Color Me Woman, Doris Wiles Center of Hope Foundation, New Life Ministries of Wisconsin, Inc., Steve Caya Personal Injury Law, Center for Truth and Healing, and the YWCA of Rock County.
