Black Women in Business Expo

The fifth-annual Black Women in Business Expo took place Saturday, Feb. 11, in Beloit.

 RACHEL BRANDS/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP

BELOIT -- Beloit's Eclipse Center was decorated in swaths of black, green, red, and yellow on Saturday in celebration of both Black History Month and the fifth-annual Black Women in Business Expo.

Vendors, members, and the general public gathered to celebrate Black women in business.

