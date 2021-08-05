Paquita Purnell and her family were looking for something new when they found the town of Milton. She had lived in Madison for seven years but had decided her family needed a change.
“The area we lived in at first was fine and then it just got progressively worse,” Purnell said.
Purnell and her husband started to look at the Janesville area when their Realtor asked them if they had heard of Milton.
“We took one ride out there to check out the area," she said. "My husband saw it and loved it. It’s really quiet. They have much larger yards. He was like, 'I definitely want the kids to grow up here.'”
Now that Purnell has found a spot in Milton, she’s also moved her growing business to the Rock County area.
In 2010, she inadvertently started her business, Blessed Divine Creations, while shopping for an Easter basket for her daughter.
“I went to a big box store and saw an Easter basket,” Purnell said. “I thought, ‘How do you get only 3 pieces of candy and a couple toys?' And that’s all for $20. I took the $20 that I was going to spend on the basket and created a basket of her favorite things, toys and hair accessories.”
Quickly, after making similar baskets for family members, Purnell’s friends and fellow churchgoers caught on. They asked her to create baskets for their families and friends as well. For four years she made the baskets as a hobby. In 2014 she turned that hobby into a business.
Blessed Divine Creations specializes in filling custom gift baskets with hand sanitizer, lotion, hair accessories, tutus, cinnamon roasted pecans, cashews, almonds, fragrance body oils and clothing. Purnell's brand new storefront is located Uptown Janesville, the mall at 2500 Milton Avenue. The shop is where Christopher and Banks used to be.
“We have 3,500 square feet of space,” Purnell said. “The way it’s laid out we have separate wall spaces. I’m able to offer booth spaces to certain vendors.”
Multiple vendors have already contacted Purnell to lock down a space. The current vendors include Suga Baby's Blingg and Thingz, Tas Raww, BHeard Clothing, Rossana Dones, Kai Kouture and Snacks and Stuff Truck.
At the storefront’s grand opening on Sept. 3, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Milton Chamber of Commerce. Purnell and her team will have giveaways for gift baskets and gift cards.
