Darryl Lewis Sr.’s father had been a Marine drill sergeant and started giving him advice about police when he was 5.
He was strict: “You keep your mouth shut. You keep your hands on your lap, and if they ask you any questions, it’s always ‘Yes sir, no sir; yes ma’am, no ma’am.’”
“I was a rebel. I wanted to know why we have be so different than white people,” The Janesville man recalled.
His father replied, “Because the majority of Caucasians still have not learned to accept black people as humans.”
The Gazette for decades has marked Father’s Day with heartwarming stories, but this year is different from other years, just as this year’s focus—black fathers—is different from all those other stories of local fathers.
All fathers share advice. Many offer it as their children begin to drive or when they leave home for the first time and tell how to handle encounters with police.
But African American fathers’ words for their children include some different cautions, and they often say those words when their kids are younger. Some call it “The Talk.”
Lewis, of Janesville, has been a single father since the early months of the life of his son, Darryl Lewis Jr. Like his father, Lewis gave his son The Talk at an early age.
“My son at 11 knows to stick his hands up to the ceiling of the car and keep them there,” Lewis said, because of his worry about encountering a white officer who would shoot if given the opportunity.
“He asked why we are having this talk. He said, ‘My white friends and their parents never have this talk,’” Lewis said.
“I said it’s imperative we have this talk because I want you to remain in the land of the living.”
“My son should be able to bury me one day. I shouldn’t have to be burying him,” Lewis said.
Other fathers interviewed had the same fear:
- “Not a day goes by when I don’t worry about my two (adult) sons, about what’s going to happen,” said Kevin Leavy, food service director for Aramark Corp. in the Harvard (Illinois) School District, member of the Rock County Board and the Beloit City Council. He texts his son, who lives in Beloit, anytime he hears a siren at night, just to check.
Leavy is the father of two daughters and two sons, all adults.
- “You don’t want to give anybody (a police officer) an excuse. As an American, you want to say that sucks, but you need to comply today, and you can complain tomorrow. But we need to get to tomorrow,” said Sean Leavy of Beloit, cousin of Kevin, an associate principal at Westosha Central High School, father of a son, 9, and daughter, 11.
- “At the end of the day, I want them to come home. I do not want to get the call to come to the morgue and identify a body,” said Kenny Yarbrough chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer at UW-Whitewater, father of four sons he adopted when they were teens, all now adults.
All six black fathers interviewed traced the danger to racism that reaches far back into American history. All are too aware of current events and that blacks are far more likely to be killed by police than whites or other groups. Black men between ages 25 and 29 are three to four times more likely to be killed by police than white men of the same age, according to one estimate.
“I don’t think people understand … that a simple traffic stop can lead to a funeral,” Yarbrough said. “It’s rough to have something that trivial to be that triggering, when it shouldn’t be. … When your child calls, especially your son, saying, ‘Dad, they pulled me over. I didn’t do anything,’ it drives your blood pressure up, and it makes you anxious. A lot of time you can’t breathe good, because a lot of times it ends with your child being murdered, and I specifically say murdered,”
Police in the United States overall kill more frequently than in other advanced democracy. Often those shootings can be justified, but black people deeply feel the fear based on many incidents in which black people have died in police hands in questionable circumstances.
Lonnie Brigham of Janesville, who has worked with a citizens committee advising Janesville police on relations with African Americans, is father of two adults and stepfather to one teen.
Brigham grew up in Chicago and was involved in a gang in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
“We knew the street code when it came to police, which was, if you ran, and you got caught, you’re getting a beating,” Brigham said. “And if a police officer rolled up on you and he was over 300 pounds, don’t run because he (is) going to shoot you (because he could never catch them on foot.)”
Brigham was also raised for much of his youth by his uncle, a police officer, who told him to keep his mouth closed, and if it’s night, drive to a well lighted area, and if particularly nervous, drive to the nearest police station, which does not endear you to the officers but could save your life.
Brigham, who has lived in Janesville for more than 20 years, tells his youngest that if he is stopped, call 911 and keep the phone on so there’s a record of what happens and be as polite as possible: “Keep your mouth closed. Don’t argue back.”
It was also important for his son, who is half white, to be told that he still will be considered black, Brigham said.
Beloit native Pasquell Wisdom said most of his children might be mistaken for non-black Latinos. He cautions them that they are responsible for their actions and tells them they are lucky to be in Beloit and not a big city.
“On any given Sunday, a situation can go left when weapons are involved, when officers show up at a traffic stop. Anyone could fall in harm’s way,” Wisdom said.
Wisdom believes many of these tragedies can be traced to poor police work by officers who should have chosen different professions, but he acknowledges racism can play a role, too.
“If they stop you, and you didn’t do anything wrong, and they don’t have anything on you, let them take you down to the station. I’ll come get you out. We’ll fix it. But you can’t fix it right there,” Wisdom tells his kids.
Several other fathers stressed the same point: Don’t argue. Take care of it later.
“Every time a there’s a murder, a shooting, I have to revisit that, because I raised millennials,” Yarbrough said. “They’re more prone to advocate. They’re more prone to fight back. ... They have fire. They have drive. They have passion, and when they see an injustice, they want to argue it immediately.”
The most recent killings have heightened tensions among police, Kevin Leavy said: “I tell my son right now there is a fear out there, there is a danger, and not all police are bad police, but there are likely some police out there that are more anxious than they normally would be with everything going on right now.”
Kevin tells his son, who lives in Racine, to leave Beloit so he can get home before dark. For long trips, he tells his children to travel during the day, and when they must stop for gas, do so along the highway. Don’t go into small towns they don’t know.
“I look for cities where I know they are familiar with African Americans,” Kevin said.
“I don’t care what happens, don’t talk till we get there,” said Sean Leavy. “What kids need to understand is that as a parent you’re their advocate, even when kids feel—and are accurate—that they are being mistreated.”
The danger is not always physical.
Sean Leavy—whose mother was a clerk at the Beloit Police Department and knows, respects and has worked with police officers in schools—told a story about a different kind of harm.
He recalled a family trip to visit relatives in 2014 that included a stop in Memphis, Tennessee, where the National Civil Rights Museum includes the Lorraine Motel, where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.
During the tour, his daughter, then 4, said: “’Daddy, white people kill black people.’
“And you try to explain things to a kid, but what she saw was white people kill black people,” Leavy said.
The family later stopped in St. Louis to see the Gateway Arch and learn about the Lewis and Clark expedition. They arrived home to the news of the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, a black man killed by a white police officer.
“The hard thing as a parent with children at that age is it robs them of their innocence,” Leavy said. “And you as a parent, you think of their vulnerability, that you are not able protect them, and the world does not see them as you see them.
“You have to make them aware of that.”