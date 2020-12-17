BELOIT
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra is holding its year-end annual appeal in hopes of raising enough money to maintain itself as a high-quality professional orchestra.
BJSO President Larry Arft said the orchestra's annual budget is about $200,000 for a normal year with four to five full concerts. The budget for June 2020 through June 2021 was $158,000.
“We cut back a bit on the season due to COVID," he said. "We knew we couldn’t produce a regular season, and other performances were canceled."
The local orchestra has struggled since the Great Recession, and the pandemic brought the latest blow.
“Getting new support is hard to do when you can’t put on concerts,” Treasurer John Rapp said.
Arft said the orchestra has been drawing funds from its endowment for the past 15 to 20 years. At its peak around 20 years ago, the endowment was up to $900,000.
“The symphony’s costs were much less, and there was a lot more community and business support,” Arft said.
Today, only $50,000 remains in the endowment.
“Over the decades, it has been used to cover operations because there was not enough revenue from ticket sales or from sponsorship activities,” Arft said.
BJSO also faces staffing decisions after the exit of Executive Director Edie Baran, who announced her resignation in early December.
Arft said the board of directors is considering bringing in someone temporarily to help with administrative duties and do limited production work. After the organization finishes planning and analyzes its year-end fundraising, it can start looking for an executive director.
The orchestra has to pay the salaries of an executive director and Musical Director Rob Tomaro, and it pays its musicians about $100 per performance along with some travel costs.
The BJSO has a couple of options: continuing as a paid, professional orchestra or becoming a volunteer community orchestra. Arft said the board's first choice is a paid, professional orchestra.
BJSO officials intend to survey the musicians to get their opinions about the community orchestra model.
“With a lot coming from Madison and Milwaukee, we don’t know if that would be practical or realistic,” Arft said of the community orchestra.
To raise money, the orchestra is sending out mass mailings to past friends. Those on the board are contacting people they know individually.
“In the new year, we will meet and decide what direction to go in,” Arft said.
Rapp believes the BJSO is worth saving. He said he ascribes to the idea of “if you build it, they will come.”
“It goes hand-in-hand with everything going on. It should be part of Beloit and Janesville’s revival,” Rapp said.
“It’s one of the gems of the arts scenes in Rock County and is really worth saving and having,” Arft said.
Arft said he hopes the business community provides sponsorships for the next season. The orchestra hopes its first performance will be the patriotic Pops on the Rock concerts on and around July Fourth in Beloit and Janesville—as long as the pandemic has subsided.
The orchestra has tried to stay active during the pandemic, performing a strings-only concert Sept. 24 in Janesville. It and other area artists also ran a summer program at the Lincoln-Tallman House in Janesville.
JATV, Janesville's local-access cable TV channel, plans to broadcast a fundraising telethon for prerecorded BJSO music, Tomaro said.
“They will be broadcast through the holiday season. The orchestra members are here, and we are really looking forward to coming back,” he said.