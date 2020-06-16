MILTON
Milton residents will get their say on raising backyard chickens and bees.
The Milton City Council approved Tuesday the drafting of ordinances that would allow city residents to keep chickens and bees.
Public hearings will be held when the proposed ordinances return to the council for a first reading.
The idea of allowing urban chickens in Milton is not new, City Administrator Al Hulick said. An urban chickens ordinance came before council in 2015 but failed during the first reading.
An urban beekeeping ordinance has not been considered before, he said.
Hulick said the idea of a beekeeping ordinance has been brought to city staff’s attention in the last few years “a handful” of times.
Council member Larry Laehn “prompted the conversation” by researching the topic and providing the council with a draft of what he thought might be appropriate, Hulick said.
Laehn said he thought suggestions offered in the example ordinance were in keeping with Milton’s environmental and quality of life philosophies.
The draft would allow the keeping of honeybees, which, Laehn said, are a nonaggressive species.
Council member Bill Wilson said he thought the idea was “generally a good thing” but cited potential dangers posed to residents with allergies.
Council member Theresa Rusch said when she first learned there would be discussion about an urban bee ordinance, she asked herself: “Are you guys nuts?”
She, too, worried about people with allergies being stung by bees but contacted a beekeeper and was persuaded to consider the topic, she said.
“We can educate people of the benefit of bees and pollination … one-third of our food supply comes from pollination,” she said.
The council discussed the pros and cons of allowing urban chickens.
Council member Lynda Clark said when people learn she is on council, they ask: “Can I have a chicken?”
“I think it’s time to bring it up again,” she said.
Wilson asked if coops would be considered structures. He noted city code allows up to three disconnected structures on a city lot.
Director of Public Works Howard Robinson said the city does not count doghouses as structures and thought chicken coops would be viewed similarly.
Rusch said she had some concerns about urban chickens, asking: ”Would we have a chicken inspector?”
She said she anticipated complaints associated with “smelly droppings,” noise and the attraction of rodents.
Without conscientious daily maintenance, she said, the animals could bring lice and mites.
“What happens if a chicken is ill, and what happens when they begin to age, will that be dealt with through euthanasia?” she asked.
Laehn said he had been in conversations with Milwaukee officials, who told him they’ve had an urban chickens ordinance for several years.
“They said they had very little problems with people who raise chickens,” and “people who raise chickens are very good at taking care of them,” Laehn said.
About feces, Laehn said: “I’d argue that we have more problems with dogs and cats.”
His draft would limit each property owner to four hens and not allow roosters.
“Homegrown eggs are really good for people health-wise,” Laehn said.