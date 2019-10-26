JANESVILLE

I remember a March morning as a child when a huge flock of red-winged blackbirds, gurgling and full of joy, descended in our farmyard.

My mother and I stood at an open door witnessing the grand spectacle and soaking up the excitement of the glossy black birds.

I tried counting the tumbling mass of feathers but soon lost track.

Too many.

Afterward, every year, we looked forward to their arrival, which cemented the return of spring.

Even in recent times, when so many bird species are in decline, I felt secure knowing the abundant redwings are still there.

Now, a disturbing new study shows that even they are in trouble.

Sharp declines

Tom Klubertanz, a biology professor at UW-Madison, has studied birds at Janesville’s Cook Arboretum for years.

Sadly, he has documented the decline of three bird species of the deep forest in a long-term research project, and he is well aware of other bird species in decline.

So, at first, he was not surprised when he saw recent headlines about North America losing almost 3 billion birds or 29% since 1970.

Then he read deeper.

“The researchers were looking at all birds, not just migrating birds,” Klubertanz said. “There’s been an assumption that our most vulnerable birds are the ones migrating to Central America. People think the ones that are here all year-round are more stable.”

But research published in the journal Science last month shows they, too, are suffering greatly.

Many well-known backyard birds have taken a huge hit.

In fact, more than 90% of the loss can be attributed to just 12 bird families, including blackbirds, sparrows, warblers and finches.

“That startled me,” Klubertanz said. “The study says that even our common species are declining.”

At first, people might not notice that once-abundant birds are less abundant.

“Often, by the time we have noticed, it may be too late to do something,” Klubertanz said. “That’s why we do these scientific studies.”

Researchers from universities, government agencies and nonprofit groups thoroughly examined almost 50 years of monitoring data, mostly collected by bird watchers and citizen scientists.

Then they cross-referenced bird-count information with data from more than 140 weather satellites that have tracked migrating birds at night for the last decade.

“Researchers used a bunch of different data sets to come up with the big picture, not just one snapshot,” Klubertanz said.

Birds are an indicator species, which tell us when something is seriously out of balance in the ecosystem.

People also are attracted to birds.

“If bird populations decline, they get interested,” Klubertanz said. “Declines in other populations, like insect populations, don’t garner as much attention, but they should be equally startling, if not more.”

Researchers say reasons for the decline in bird numbers are many, including loss of habitat in both wintering and nesting locations and wider use of pesticides.

Saving habitat

Neil Deupree and other members of the Green-Rock Audubon Society understand the devastating consequences when birds no longer have places to live.

“That’s why we and so many other conservation groups are working on restoring habitat in Wisconsin and all over the world,” said Deupree, who is president of the local Audubon Society.

For several years, members of the group have planted oak trees in the Androne Woods, and they have restored wetland in the Cleophas Reserve. Both are in the Rock County town of Newark.

Deupree also supported Janesville’s efforts to become a Bird City. The designation means the city takes steps to make the environment friendlier for birds.

In addition, several bird-watching events have raised awareness.

“Anything that makes people excited about seeing birds also makes them aware of issues around birds,” Deupree said.

In search of birds

In spite of declining populations, bird watchers today still see a variety of birds.

“But they are driving and constantly on the move hunting for them,” Klubertanz said. “They don’t have the same odds of seeing the same number of species in one place as someone did 50 years ago.”

Klubertanz worries that many people are less connected to the environment today than they were in the past.

“When they don’t spend time in the environment, they think a park in the middle of town is a wild place,” he said. “One of our jobs as educators is to show people the wonders of nature because so few experience nature these days.”

He looks forward to teaching a natural history of Wisconsin class at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.

Klubertanz developed the class to give students more knowledge about the state’s ecosystems and history.

To prepare, he read original accounts of settlers and explorers in the 1800s describing teeming wildlife, including birds.

“It’s hard to fathom the huge flocks back then,” he said.

Klubertanz knows what has been lost.

He also knows what must be saved to ensure children of the future can still see flocks of redwings too huge for counting.

Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.