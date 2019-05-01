JANESVILLE

Bicyclists can start Bike-to-Work Day with coffee and snacks from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the town square on the corner of River and Court streets.

Besides refreshments offered by Janesville's bicycling committee, Michael’s Cycles will offer tire pressure and safety checks.

Residents also can donate used or unwanted bikes at the town square. Donated bikes will be given to Brian and Anne Reece, who will restore and redistribute them in the community.

The event is part of Bike to Work Week, May 11-18. Other events during the week include: