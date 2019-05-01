JANESVILLE

Bicyclists can start Bike-to-Work Day with coffee and snacks from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the town square on the corner of River and Court streets.

Besides refreshments offered by Janesville's bicycling committee, Michael’s Cycles will offer tire pressure and safety checks.

Residents also can donate used or unwanted bikes at the town square. Donated bikes will be given to Brian and Anne Reece, who will restore and redistribute them in the community.

The event is part of Bike to Work Week, May 11-18. Other events during the week include:

  • Saturday, May 11: Janesville Family Bike Fest, 9 a.m. to noon at Harrison Elementary School, 760 Princeton Ave. Fest features skills tests, competitions, safety checks, exhibitions and exhibitors. 
  • Wednesday, May 15: Janesville Velo Club's Slow Roll Ride. Safety checks at 5:30 p.m., ride at 6 p.m. at the town square. Helmets required.
  • Saturday, May 18: Bike to the Janesville Farmers Market Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., first block of North Main Street.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.