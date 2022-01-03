JANESVILLE
New Year’s resolutions oftentimes consist of eating less junk food, going to the gym or reading more books. About 20 individuals ran (or walked) headlong in to 2022 by participating in the third annual New Year’s Day Bash Dash Run/Walk in icy and sub-freezing conditions Saturday morning.
Hosted by Velocity Multi-Sport and Cycling, 1327 N. Wright Road, the event included a 2-mile walk or a 5K run in which 18 people of all ages took part. The routes—shaped like the state of Wisconsin—spanned several blocks of the east-side neighborhoods around the shop.
Julia Jorgensen, a co-owner of Velocity since 2020 who called herself a support and nutrition evangelist, said she uses events like the run-walk to help champion and inspire people to chase their goals.
“I joke with my friends that this is not the place you want to come to be talked out of doing something,” she said.
Community plays a big role in attracting new customers, Jorgensen said. Many of her customers come to Velocity through referrals.
“(The) backbone of our business model is to be community-oriented and inclusive to individuals that are wanting to begin a fitness journey,” Jorgensen said.
Some use shorter runs like Saturday’s to prepare for future races, as was the case for Janesville resident Zachary Dinkle. He said he got his start through Velocity and a running team in town. His decision to run, he said, was to support Velocity and his group, not start fulfilling a resolution.
“I live by lifestyle instead of just hoping for the best at the beginning of the year and seeing how long I can hold on to it,” he said.
For others, the run/walk was a family affair, despite the frigid conditions. Parker Weins, 11, said her motivation to run was the result of a friendly grudge
“I wanted to prove my dad wrong because he ditched me,” she said of her father’s prior engagement.
Parker did run with her grandmother Shawn Fredricks, who said her granddaughter did well.
“Fabulous first mile,” Shawn said, “then we just sort of worked the rest of it.”
Later, as Parker saw her father, Chris Weins, arrive to see her finish the race, she jumped into his arms for a big hug. While he felt bad for not being able to run with his daughter, Chris Weins pointed out that it was the longest distance she has run up to this point.
“I rushed here this morning to get here, so to see her finish was worth it,” he said.
Dinkle, who finished his run in just under 40 minutes, said the road was slippery at times, but it was a good day overall.
“There’s not really bad days—unless you end up injured,” he said.