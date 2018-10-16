RACINE
Joe Biden, the former Democratic vice president, has endorsed Randy Bryce in the 1st Congressional District race, according to a Bryce campaign news release.
“Randy Bryce is a working person who knows what it means to fight for working people, and that’s why I’m endorsing him in his bid to serve the people of southeast Wisconsin in Congress,” Biden is quoted as saying. "Randy Bryce will bring a working-class message to Washington, D.C., that will cut through the partisan gridlock and help get our country back on track.”
Bryce faces Republican Bryan Steil and independent Ken Yorgan in the Nov. 6 election.
